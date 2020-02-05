Boho Beat

  |  

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Rumi's Caravan Presents Ancient Poetry in Santa Rosa on Feb. 8

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge rumiperformers.jpg
North Bay collective Rumi’s Caravan is now in its 20th year, though the poetry they present at their live events goes back thousands of years and carries on an oral tradition of storytelling known as the ecstatic tradition that dates back to the 13th-century Persian poet and scholar Rumi. This weekend, Rumi’s Caravan presents an evening of poetry recited from memory but offered in the moment and accompanied by music on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. 7pm. Free; donations welcomed. Rumiscaravan.com.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Boho Beat

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Top Commenters

Copyright © 2020 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation