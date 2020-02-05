Wednesday, February 5, 2020
Rumi's Caravan Presents Ancient Poetry in Santa Rosa on Feb. 8
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM
click to enlarge
North Bay collective Rumi’s Caravan
is now in its 20th year, though the poetry they present at their live events goes back thousands of years and carries on an oral tradition of storytelling known as the ecstatic tradition that dates back to the 13th-century Persian poet and scholar Rumi. This weekend, Rumi’s Caravan presents an evening of poetry recited from memory but offered in the moment and accompanied by music on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. 7pm. Free; donations welcomed. Rumiscaravan.com.
Tags: Rumi's Caravan, poetry, reading, events, live events, Santa Rosa, Rumi, Image