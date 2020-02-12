Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Cloverdale Citrus Fair Heats Up Northern Sonoma County Feb. 14-17
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 3:42 PM
It’s not even Spring in Sonoma County, yet the Cloverdale Citrus Fair
already has its sights set on summer. This year’s fair theme, “California Dreamin’,” features a veritable boardwalk of entertainment and exhibits. Highlights of the fair include the annual Citrus Fair Queen competitive pageant on Feb. 14, the Citrus Fair Parade that travels through town on Feb. 15 and the Baby Derby (crawlers only) on Feb. 17. The Fair runs Friday through Monday, Feb. 14–17, at the Citrus Fairgrounds, 1 Citrus Fair Dr., Cloverdale. $5–$10 and up. Cloverdalecitrusfair.org
