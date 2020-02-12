Press Pass

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Cloverdale Citrus Fair Heats Up Northern Sonoma County Feb. 14-17

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 3:42 PM

click to enlarge 20-logo-draft-glasses-carnival-final.png
It’s not even Spring in Sonoma County, yet the Cloverdale Citrus Fair already has its sights set on summer. This year’s fair theme, “California Dreamin’,” features a veritable boardwalk of entertainment and exhibits. Highlights of the fair include the annual Citrus Fair Queen competitive pageant on Feb. 14, the Citrus Fair Parade that travels through town on Feb. 15 and the Baby Derby (crawlers only) on Feb. 17. The Fair runs Friday through Monday, Feb. 14–17, at the Citrus Fairgrounds, 1 Citrus Fair Dr., Cloverdale. $5–$10 and up. Cloverdalecitrusfair.org.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Press Pass

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2020 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation