Press Pass

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Garagiste Wine Fest Exposes Micro-Wineries in Sonoma on Feb. 15

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 3:39 PM

click to enlarge sfartcover2020sm.jpg
Now in its third year, the Garagiste Wine Festival is the North Bay’s best chance to try the region’s small-scale wines from hard-to-find winemakers who often do not have their own tasting rooms. The afternoon tasting also includes artisan food vendors pairing bites with the more than 150 wines on hand, and the VIP all-access experience lets you get in the door before anyone else on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall, 126 First St. W, Sonoma. VIP doors open at noon; grand tasting begins at 2pm. $65 and up. Garagistefestival.com.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Press Pass

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2020 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation