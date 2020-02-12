Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Garagiste Wine Fest Exposes Micro-Wineries in Sonoma on Feb. 15
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 3:39 PM
click to enlarge
Now in its third year, the Garagiste Wine Festival
is the North Bay’s best chance to try the region’s small-scale wines from hard-to-find winemakers who often do not have their own tasting rooms. The afternoon tasting also includes artisan food vendors pairing bites with the more than 150 wines on hand, and the VIP all-access experience lets you get in the door before anyone else on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall, 126 First St. W, Sonoma. VIP doors open at noon; grand tasting begins at 2pm. $65 and up. Garagistefestival.com
.
Tags: Garagiste Wine Festival, wine, Food & Drink, events, Sonoma, small wineries, local wine, Image