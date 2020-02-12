Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Local Stars Burrows & Dilbeck Headline Mystic Theatre on Feb. 16
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 3:35 PM
It’s an insanely packed week of concerts at the Mystic Theatre & Music Hall, with touring acts like punk icons the Melvins on the 14th, funk legends George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic on the 17th and an already sold-out Ani diFranco show on the 19th. In the middle of all that, don’t pass on a local showcase featuring power duo Burrows & Dilbeck
, who join forces for a pop-soul sound on their new album, All The Same
. Acoustic rockers the Pat Jordan Band and danceable Americana act Burnside open the show on Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N, Petaluma. 6:30pm. $18. 707.775.6048.
