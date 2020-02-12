Press Pass

Local Stars Burrows & Dilbeck Headline Mystic Theatre on Feb. 16

It’s an insanely packed week of concerts at the Mystic Theatre & Music Hall, with touring acts like punk icons the Melvins on the 14th, funk legends George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic on the 17th and an already sold-out Ani diFranco show on the 19th. In the middle of all that, don’t pass on a local showcase featuring power duo Burrows & Dilbeck, who join forces for a pop-soul sound on their new album, All The Same. Acoustic rockers the Pat Jordan Band and danceable Americana act Burnside open the show on Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N, Petaluma. 6:30pm. $18. 707.775.6048.

