Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Barbara Baer Launches New Novel in Occidental on Mar. 1
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 4:45 PM
Two early-20th century immigrant families, one a group of western pioneers and one a New York–socialite crowd, find their lives suddenly thrown together in Barbara Baer’s new novel, The Ice Palace Waltz
. Stanford-educated Baer is the author of three previous novels, and The Ice Palace Waltz
is a well-researched and timely tapestry that touches on mining towns and Manhattan speculators. Baer reads from the novel at a book launch event
on Sunday, March 1, at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. 2pm. Free admission. 707.874.9392.
