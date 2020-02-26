Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Cotati Goes Mardi Gras on Feb. 29
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 4:49 PM
The Cotati Crawl, through the small downtown’s array of venues and drinking establishments, is a long-running tradition in Sonoma County—especially for Sonoma State students. This weekend, Leap Day offers a chance for a special daylong festival, the Cotati Gras
, co-produced by Body Language Productions, in which 30-plus bands, DJs and artists take over spaces like Spancky’s Bar, with participating eateries and special offerings like a silent disco. Join in the festivities on Saturday, Feb. 29, along Old Redwood Highway in downtown Cotati. 2pm to 2am. Free. facebook.com/bodylanguageprod
