Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Cotati Goes Mardi Gras on Feb. 29

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 4:49 PM

click to enlarge 83867739_179008076814197_7440206275318644736_n.jpg
The Cotati Crawl, through the small downtown’s array of venues and drinking establishments, is a long-running tradition in Sonoma County—especially for Sonoma State students. This weekend, Leap Day offers a chance for a special daylong festival, the Cotati Gras, co-produced by Body Language Productions, in which 30-plus bands, DJs and artists take over spaces like Spancky’s Bar, with participating eateries and special offerings like a silent disco. Join in the festivities on Saturday, Feb. 29, along Old Redwood Highway in downtown Cotati. 2pm to 2am. Free. facebook.com/bodylanguageprod.

