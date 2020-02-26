Press Pass

  |  

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Sonoma State Hosts Social Justice Week Mar. 2–7

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 4:42 PM

click to enlarge faculty-panel-flyer-draft-1-andrea-rodriguez-rocha-1.jpg

Sonoma State University’s Social Justice Week takes the time to engage SSU students and the public in lectures, films, presentations and activities. The week opens on March 2 with a talk and screening featuring Michael Nagler of Metta Center for Nonviolence, a performance by Ballet Folklorico Netzahualcoyotl and more. March 3 includes talks on veterans opposed to war and low-wage workers rising up, and March 4 continues with topics like public banking and killer drones. March 2–7, at Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Livestream available. Full schedule is at ssusocialjusticeweek.wordpress.com.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in Press Pass

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2020 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation