Thursday, August 8, 2019
North Bay Bands & Artists Honored at 2019 NorBays Party
Posted
By Charlie Swanson
on Thu, Aug 8, 2019 at 2:34 PM
click to enlarge
-
Rob Martel
-
Train Wreck Junction at the 2019 NorBays Party
This week, more than twenty North Bay musicians, promoters, venue owners and other musical luminaries came together for the Bohemian's 2019 NorBay Music Awards
Winners Party at Bear Republic Lakeside
in Rohnert Park. The party included an awards ceremony, live music by the Dylan Black Project
and a live haircut by Top Shelf Barbers
. Check out a slideshow to see the fun. All photos were taken by Rob Martel. Thanks to all the bands for coming out, and thanks to the readers for voting.
