Thursday, August 8, 2019

North Bay Bands & Artists Honored at 2019 NorBays Party

Posted By on Thu, Aug 8, 2019 at 2:34 PM

click to enlarge Train Wreck Junction at the 2019 NorBays Party - ROB MARTEL
  • Rob Martel
  • Train Wreck Junction at the 2019 NorBays Party
This week, more than twenty North Bay musicians, promoters, venue owners and other musical luminaries came together for the Bohemian's 2019 NorBay Music Awards Winners Party at Bear Republic Lakeside in Rohnert Park. The party included an awards ceremony, live music by the Dylan Black Project and a live haircut by Top Shelf Barbers. Check out a slideshow to see the fun. All photos were taken by Rob Martel. Thanks to all the bands for coming out, and thanks to the readers for voting.
Slideshow 2019 NorBay Music Awards Winners Party
2019 NorBay Music Awards Winners Party 50 slides
2019 NorBay Music Awards Winners Party
2019 NorBay Music Awards Winners Party
By Charlie Swanson
Click to View 50 slides

