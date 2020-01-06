BottleRock 2020 Lineup Is Here

click to enlarge
The 1990’s will be alive and well this Memorial Day weekend, May 22-24, 2020, at BottleRock Napa Valley
, as the mega-sized music, food and wine festival returns for its eighth year with a musical lineup headed by the bygone decade's biggest stars; the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dave Matthews Band.
Fleetwood Mac vocalist and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Stevie Nicks rounds out the headlining spot for the three-day fest, which boasts over 75 bands and performers taking over the Napa Valley Expo in the heart of Napa.
The rest of the lineup, to date, includes Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Zedd, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Blondie, Of Monsters and Men, Maren Morris, Empire of the Sun, Foals, Tegan and Sara, Jimmy Eat World, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Local Natives, Finneas, Iration, Milky Chance, Jon Bellion, Matt Nathanson, Amos Lee, Trampled By Turtles, CAAMP, The Band CAMINO, Turkuaz w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Mandolin Orange, Grace VanderWaal, Village People, Eric B. & Rakim, MUNA, Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, Hamilton Leithauser, Ra Ra Riot, The Frights, MAX, Jack Harlow, Digable Planets, Big Freedia, Absofacto, Ripe, DJ Z-Trip, Meg Myers, TWIN XL, Atlas Genius, Oliver Riot, White Reaper, DeVotchKa, Reignwolf, slenderbodies, Eliza & The Delusionals, Tessa Violet, Evie Irie, KOTA The Friend, Uncle Blazer + DJ Ango from Workaholics, 99 Neighbors, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, In The Valley Below, Madison Ryann Ward, JJ Wilde, Lily Meola, Full Moonalice: The THC Revue, The Alive, Smith and Thell, Hembree, Buffalo Gospel, Ryland James, almost monday, Chris Pierce, Peter Harper, Pacific Radio, The Haden Triplets, Obsidian Son, Grass Child, Sam Johnson, Silverado Pickups and the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.
Three-day festival passes go on sale at 10am tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan 7, at BottleRockNapaValley.com.