BohoBlog

Monday, March 2, 2020

Sonoma County Seeks First Youth Poet Laureate

Posted By on Mon, Mar 2, 2020 at 11:03 AM

86616188_2812816722098577_1665603521573027840_n.png

Sonoma County students between ages 13 and 19 who have a passion for writing poetry are encouraged to apply to be recognized as the inaugural Sonoma County Youth Poet Laureate.

Following in the footsteps of national youth poet laureate programs, California Poets in the Schools is on the hunt for a Sonoma County student who has shown commitment to the arts through writing and engagement in clubs or afterschool activities.

Interested students can apply online by March 13, and the youth poet laureate will win $500 and have a chapbook of their poetry published as well as participate in several public functions.

With the application, three of the student’s poems must be submitted, totaling no more than ten pages. A committee of respected local poets will review applications and choose finalists, who will need an adult sponsor and who will be asked to attend a judging session.

The winner will be announced in late April, and the inauguration will take place on May 2,  at the Santa Rosa Central Library, in conjunction with a countywide youth poetry reading event. 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in BohoBlog

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Top Commenters

Copyright © 2020 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation