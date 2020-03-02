Sonoma County Seeks First Youth Poet Laureate

Sonoma County students between ages 13 and 19 who have a passion for writing poetry are encouraged to apply to be recognized as the inaugural Sonoma County Youth Poet Laureate
.
Following in the footsteps of national youth poet laureate programs, California Poets in the Schools is on the hunt for a Sonoma County student who has shown commitment to the arts through writing and engagement in clubs or afterschool activities.
Interested students can apply online by March 13
, and the youth poet laureate will win $500 and have a chapbook of their poetry published as well as participate in several public functions.
With the application, three of the student’s poems must be submitted, totaling no more than ten pages. A committee of respected local poets will review applications and choose finalists, who will need an adult sponsor and who will be asked to attend a judging session.
The winner will be announced in late April, and the inauguration will take place on May 2, at the Santa Rosa Central Library, in conjunction with a countywide youth poetry reading event.