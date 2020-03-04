"Calistogans" Photo Exhibit Opens at Sofie Contemporary Arts

click to enlarge Clark James Mishler

Joyce and Steve Torrigino pose in front of their home on Lake Street in Calistoga.

Since moving to Calistoga in 2015, editorial photographer Clark James Mishler has taken hundreds of photo portraits as part of an ongoing “portrait a day” project that appears in the Calistoga Tribune. Now, Mishler collects many of those shots in the new exhibit, “Calistogans,” that captures locals in all facets of their everyday life. Some of the photos are funny, some are poignant, and all are uniquely Calistogan. The exhibit opens with a reception on Sunday, March 8, at Sofie Contemporary Arts, 1407 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga. 3pm. Free. 707.942.4231.