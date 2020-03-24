click to enlarge
-
photo courtesy Sonoma County Pride Facebook page
-
Sonoma County Pride 2019
Sonoma County has been ordered to shelter-in-place until at least April 7, meaning all concerts, festival, events, conferences and other social gatherings have been canceled. Though, event organizers throughout the North Bay are looking ahead and canceling events through May, and now into June, as the coronavirus continues to spread in the Bay Area.
Sonoma County Pride
is the latest group to change it's summer plans, officially announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Pride Festival & Parade
that was scheduled for June 6.
The decision came after a meeting on March 20, in which the Sonoma County Pride Board of Directors stated they would "focus our efforts on helping those in need as a result of this terrible pandemic."
Other summer events, such as the Pride Youth Picnic in July, are still on the books, though details are subject to change. Read the full statement below:
We have all been watching the rapidly deteriorating situation caused by the recent global outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. We have been monitoring local, state and federal announcements and guidelines encouraging hand washing and social distancing.
No one knows how long this emergency will last, but it is certain there will be significant disruption and pain inflicted on many in our community. We also know the public, our sponsors, our vendors, and our parade participants depend upon us to produce a safe and healthy Pride for the whole community, including those in people in vulnerable risk categories.
We are saddened by the fact that our community is forced to endure yet another emergency and realize that many of our Sonoma County friends and neighbors are facing unemployment and many of our local businesses are temporarily forced to close and may never reopen.
With so many headwinds and unknowable factors before us, we have determined that the best for Sonoma County Pride and for our community is to align with public health policy and official health agency guidelines and take a proactive, responsible stance in support of those efforts.
The Sonoma County Pride Board of Directors met on March 20, 2020, and made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Pride Festival & Parade scheduled for June 6, 2020, and focus our efforts on helping those in need as a result of this terrible pandemic.
Despite our disappointment, LGBTQI+ Pride is not just a weekend party, it’s a state of being that never ends. Even now we are planning a new community event with hope for the future. Assuming the situation allows for events by early summer, join us as we all celebrate and renew our spirits together:
· July 26: Pride Youth Picnic and Pet Parade at Rincon Valley Community Park - Great food and drink, games, entertainment, pet contests, and adoption
· October 10: SCP Wine Festival in Old Courthouse Square - Food, music, silent auction and 100+ wineries pouring some of the best wines produced in Sonoma County
· October 11: National Coming Out Day Party & LGBTQI+ History Celebration in Old Courthouse Square AIDS Quilt display, SC LGBTQI history exhibit, music, food, entertainment, community speakers and more.