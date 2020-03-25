click to enlarge
-
Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa
While most North Bay residents are sheltering in place, doctors, nurses and healthcare staff across the region are on the front lines of fighting the spread of coronavirus, and they are having to do it without the aid of basic supplies like surgical masks and disinfecting wipes.
In Napa County, a new coalition of volunteer organizations is gearing up to offer a helping hand to those on the front lines with a one-day Community Donations Drive
on Saturday, March 28, of much needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items and goodie-boxes for local hospitals, clinics and public healthcare providers.
Spearheaded by Napa-based Operation: With Love From Home, which sends care packages to US soldiers serving overseas, as well as local organizations such as Napa Valley CanDo, Teens Connect Napa and Alaina’s Voice, the March 28 donation drive is popping up at several locations in Napa County between 9am and 6pm, and the public is encouraged to drop off donations such as masks, sanitizers and other items.
This call to action is also directed at local businesses and organizations including paint stores, hardware stores, dentist/orthodontic offices, and non-healthcare businesses that may have the sought-after supplies.
In addition to medical gear, the donations drive is asking for the public's help in making caregiver packages with items like granola and protein energy bars, beef jerky, peanut butter cups, cans of caffeine-free beverages and handwritten thank you cards addressed to “Dear Caregiver.”
Find the full list of items and drop-off locations below:
Items needed are (ranked in order of importance):
Facemask N95, any size
Eye protection goggles
Eye protection safety glasses
Disposable latex gloves all sizes: x-small, small, medium, large, x-large
Non-latex disposable gloves all size: x-small, small, medium, large, x-large
Disinfectant wipes
Thermometers with covers
Hand sanitizer
Facemask, Shield & mask combo
Paper Gowns
Eye protection shield
Surgical Masks, Adults
Surgical Masks, Child
Locations for drop off are:
American Canyon Food Pantry, 4225 Broadway Ave., American Canyon.
CrossWalk Community Church, 2590 First St., Napa.
Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville.
Grace Church,1314 Spring St., St. Helena.
Calistoga Elementary School, 1327 Berry St., Calistoga.
For more information visit the event page on Facebook.