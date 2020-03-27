Friday, March 27, 2020
Homebound Artists Are Creating Pet Portraits During Shelter-In-Place
By Charlie Swanson
on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 9:41 AM
While the North Bay continues to endure a sheltering-in-place order to stop the spread of coronavirus, many folks are hunkered down and self-isolating with their best friends; their dogs, cats and other pets.
Now, you can celebrate your furry friend with a pet portrait created by a local artist as part of a fundraising campaign by Sonoma Valley nonprofit animal shelter Pets Lifeline
For a $20 donation, Pets Lifeline will commission a participating artist to turn a photo of your pet into a work of art. Pets Lifeline notes that it’s luck of the draw, with the array of artists ranging from accomplished painters who exhibit at SVMA to a third grader at Sassarini. You can commission more than one piece of art.
“I am wowed by the creativity and talent of the artists,” said Pets Lifeline Executive Director Nancy King. “I hope this project will bring some joy to both artist and pet owners during this challenging time.”
Go to petslifeline.org/pet-portraits
to see already-completed portraits, and sign up for your own. Artists can also still sign up to participate in the project.
