click to enlarge Jim Agius (Left) and Tom Gaffey host North Bay bands live at the Phoenix theater in their long-running podcast.

For more than five years, Petaluma power-duo Tom Gaffey and Jim Agius, manager and booker, respectively, at the historic Phoenix Theater , have hosted North Bay and Bay Area bands and artists in their video podcast series, “Onstage With Jim & Tom.” The series is recorded, quite literally, on-stage at the Phoenix Theater, and episodes include in-depth and wide-ranging interviews and live performances by an eclectic lineup of local talent, with recent episodes featuring Santa Rosa singer-songwriter Schlee , Oakland synth-pop outfit Morning Hands and even goth comedian Oliver Graves Now is the perfect time to revisit the hundreds of episodes available online at onstagepodcast.com . Click the link below to get started binging the show now.