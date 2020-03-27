Jim Agius (Left) and Tom Gaffey host North Bay bands live at the Phoenix theater in their long-running podcast.
For more than five years, Petaluma power-duo Tom Gaffey and Jim Agius, manager and booker, respectively, at the historic Phoenix Theater, have hosted North Bay and Bay Area bands and artists in their video podcast series, “Onstage With Jim & Tom.”
The series is recorded, quite literally, on-stage at the Phoenix Theater, and episodes include in-depth and wide-ranging interviews and live performances by an eclectic lineup of local talent, with recent episodes featuring Santa Rosa singer-songwriter Schlee, Oakland synth-pop outfit Morning Hands and even goth comedian Oliver Graves.
Now is the perfect time to revisit the hundreds of episodes available online at onstagepodcast.com. Click the link below to get started binging the show now.