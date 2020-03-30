BohoBlog

Monday, March 30, 2020

Santa Rosa Symphony Reschedules Spring Season, Pays Musicians Now

Posted By on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 10:55 AM

click to enlarge Santa Rosa Symphony conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong leads the orchestra in a recent concert. - VIA SANTA ROSA SYMPHONY'S FACEBOOK
  • via Santa Rosa Symphony's Facebook
  • Santa Rosa Symphony conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong leads the orchestra in a recent concert.

In a bittersweet bit of news, the Santa Rosa Symphony announced that they are rescheduling all of their planned Spring 2020 concert season both in response to county and state shelter-in-place orders, and “for the safety and health of its patrons, musicians and staff.”

With new summer dates already confirmed, the symphony also announced that its Board of Directors approved a plan to pay all hired musicians immediately in an effort to ease their financial burdens caused by cancelled gigs throughout the Bay Area.

The symphony’s new concert schedule currently includes “Showcasing Contemporary Women,” rescheduled from March 21–23 to June 6, 7 and 8; “Beethoven Lives Upstairs,” rescheduled from April 19 to June 14; “Visions of Hope,” rescheduled from May 2–4 to July 11–13 and the popular Symphony Pops Concert, “Remember When Rock Was Young: the Elton John Tribute,” rescheduled from April 26 to August 9.

Patrons of the symphony are encouraged to follow the news on their Facebook page and website for further updates as the shelter-in-place situation evolves.

In another bright bit of news, Santa Rosa Symphony notes that their mail has lately been filled with season subscription renewals, demonstrating the value of the arts in a time of crisis.

