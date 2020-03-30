click to enlarge
via Santa Rosa Symphony's Facebook
Santa Rosa Symphony conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong leads the orchestra in a recent concert.
In a bittersweet bit of news, the Santa Rosa Symphony
announced that they are rescheduling all of their planned Spring 2020 concert season both in response to county and state shelter-in-place orders, and “for the safety and health of its patrons, musicians and staff.”
With new summer dates already confirmed, the symphony also announced that its Board of Directors approved a plan to pay all hired musicians immediately in an effort to ease their financial burdens caused by cancelled gigs throughout the Bay Area.
The symphony’s new concert schedule currently includes “Showcasing Contemporary Women,” rescheduled from March 21–23 to June 6, 7 and 8; “Beethoven Lives Upstairs,” rescheduled from April 19 to June 14; “Visions of Hope,” rescheduled from May 2–4 to July 11–13 and the popular Symphony Pops Concert, “Remember When Rock Was Young: the Elton John Tribute,” rescheduled from April 26 to August 9.
Patrons of the symphony are encouraged to follow the news on their Facebook
page and website
for further updates as the shelter-in-place situation evolves.
In another bright bit of news, Santa Rosa Symphony notes that their mail has lately been filled with season subscription renewals, demonstrating the value of the arts in a time of crisis.