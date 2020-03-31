click to enlarge
-
George Lazarus/ via Smith Rafael Film Center
While movie theaters remain closed during the shelter-in-place ordeal, local film purveyors are taking to the web to screen movies for those who are hunkering down at home.
In Marin County, the Smith Rafael Film Center is closed, though the theater is thriving online with the Rafael@ Home
series featuring several films available to rent and stream at home, including Brazilian genre-bending, award-winner Bacurau
and breakout drama Saint Frances
. Films coming to the rental series includes intimate documentary Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
and local filmmaker Nancy Kelly's acclaimed Thousand Pieces of Gold
.
In Sonoma County, the Alexander Valley Film Society’s Shelter in Place Series
is gaining an audience with several offering such as online filmmaker webinars, home screenings and a weekly Wednesday Film & Food series that encourages combining the at-home screening with local takeout. Upcoming online events include a Film Noir Q&A and Discussion
with film critic and Barndiva owner Jil Hales on Sunday, April 5, at 2pm. AV Film Society is even hosting online educational classes for kids who are sheltering, with a film editing course happening right now.
In Napa County, the Cameo Cinema, closed for the time being, has been busy curating its own Virtual Cinema
with several titles to rent, including some hard-to-find international films such as acclaimed Romanian crime comedy The Whistlers
and German historic thriller Balloon
.
Click these links above to find out how to rent the movies from each theater/ film group. You'll be taken to their websites to purchase and watch the film, with a portion of ticket sales helping to support each group.