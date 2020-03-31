BohoBlog

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

film / media / news These Local Theaters Will Screen Films In Your Home

Posted By on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 3:45 PM

click to enlarge GEORGE LAZARUS/ VIA SMITH RAFAEL FILM CENTER
  • George Lazarus/ via Smith Rafael Film Center

While movie theaters remain closed during the shelter-in-place ordeal, local film purveyors are taking to the web to screen movies for those who are hunkering down at home.

In Marin County, the Smith Rafael Film Center is closed, though the theater is thriving online with the Rafael@ Home series featuring several films available to rent and stream at home, including Brazilian genre-bending, award-winner Bacurau and breakout drama Saint Frances. Films coming to the rental series includes intimate documentary Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band and local filmmaker Nancy Kelly's acclaimed Thousand Pieces of Gold.

In Sonoma County, the Alexander Valley Film Society’s Shelter in Place Series is gaining an audience with several offering such as online filmmaker webinars, home screenings and a weekly Wednesday Film & Food series that encourages combining the at-home screening with local takeout. Upcoming online events include a Film Noir Q&A and Discussion with film critic and Barndiva owner Jil Hales on Sunday, April 5, at 2pm. AV Film Society is even hosting online educational classes for kids who are sheltering, with a film editing course happening right now.

In Napa County, the Cameo Cinema, closed for the time being, has been busy curating its own Virtual Cinema with several titles to rent, including some hard-to-find international films such as acclaimed Romanian crime comedy The Whistlers and  German historic thriller Balloon.

Click these links above to find out how to rent the movies from each theater/ film group. You'll be taken to their websites to purchase and watch the film, with a portion of ticket sales helping to support each group.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Speaking of...

Latest in BohoBlog

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Top Commenters

Copyright © 2020 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation