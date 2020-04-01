Now that orders in Sonoma County are to stay at home through April due to the coronavirus outbreak, more and more events and gatherings are moving online in an attempt to keep the community connected while individuals remain isolated.
Bill Shelley and Chris Beards, co-founders of Blasted Art Gallery, are hosting an online art exhibit to do just that, and inviting Sonoma County artists currently under sheltering orders to contribute to the upcoming exhibit, "Sonoma County: Flattening the Curve."
The online-only exhibit is meant for artists to share their creative reflections and responses to the stay-at-home order, COVID-19, or related concepts. "There are no wrong responses to this historic event if they are honest," Shelley and Beards state in their call for art. "Show us what you’re thinking and feeling!"
The one requirement is that the work must have been made since Sonoma County’s stay-at-home order began. Submissions are due April 12.