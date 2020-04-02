click to enlarge
Flatbed Music Festival
, scheduled to take over Sebastopol between June 4 and 6, is still hopeful that their plan to host 30 shows on 10 stages with over 60 Sonoma County–grown musicians will happen despite recent shelter-in-place orders to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Yet, the organizers of the festival, which works with organizations including Play It Forward Music School and others dedicated to providing musical arts education in Sonoma County, are well aware that many of their booked performers are economically hurting right now as all concerts are canceled through April.
This week, the festival is responding to the crisis by launching a fundraising Flatbed Couch Concert Tour
, happening online throughout the next month.
The festival’s first couch concert, on Friday, April 3, features an intimate performance by Stephanie Salva and Adam Walsh of local Americana duo Tumbleweed Soul. In the following weeks, the couch concert tour will spotlight many other musicians from the festival’s June lineup.
Tumbleweed Soul performs live on Flatbed Music Festival's Facebook page
, Friday, April 3, at 7pm PST. Tune in and join the fun from the comfort of your own couch, and don’t forget to click the virtual tip jar to help raise funds for the performers.