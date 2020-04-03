The storage area under the historic 1910 Santa Rosa Post Office building is home to Museum of Sonoma County's massive permanent collection.
Though the Museum of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is currently closed to support the local efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, it continues to engage the public with online content including an online coloring book and digital records of its permanent collection of historical Sonoma County artifacts and art.
But, just when you think it’s safe to virtually delve into the museum’s collection, located in the storage area under the historic 1910 Santa Rosa Post Office building, the door closes and locks behind you! There’s only one way out in the Museum of Sonoma County’s Virtual Escape Room—discover local art and history while you search for clues to get the key to the locked door.
Get up close and personal as you search through objects including a purse made by a Miwok woman out of gold-miner bootlaces in 1895, or the painting “Daughter and Cat” by Marguerite Wildenhain, the renowned potter from Pond Farm in Guerneville.
After you’ve made your escape, view more items from the Museum of Sonoma County’s extensive collection or travel back in time with videos like this one about the Historic 1910 Santa Rosa Post Office, narrated by Peter Coyote.