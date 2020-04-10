Napa-based organization Operation: With Love From Home
usually sends care packages to U.S. soldiers serving overseas. In the last month, they’ve transitioned to local care for those most vulnerable to Covid-19 in Napa County.
First, the group helmed a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) drive for healthcare workers. Now, they host a Face Mask Sewing Drive
, collecting home-sewn masks and distributing them to residents who need them most with the help of Napa Valley CanDo and Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD).
The plan is to collect 25,000 face covers in the next eight weeks on Saturdays. The goal is to keep anyone who is asymptomatic but may have the virus from unknowingly spreading it to others. This will also help reserve crucial N95 masks, surgical masks and ear loop masks for professional healthcare providers.
While face covers do not replace state and local public orders to shelter-at-home, keep social distancing and regularly wash your hands. Yet, they are another option for protection when anyone needs to leave their home for an essential purpose.
Napa Valley CanDo volunteers will be picking up home sewn face covers all over Napa, on the next eight Saturdays from 9am to noon. Napa sewers can also opt to drop off face masks to volunteers stationed at Storage Pro, at 626 California Blvd in Napa.
From there, the masks will be counted, sorted and delivered to where the needs are the greatest in Napa Valley, including skilled nursing, assisted living, and board and care facilities, and those working in essential services that have high contact with the public.
For instructions in how to make masks and recommended materials, go to Operation: With Love from Home's website.