Cycling Is the Latest Activity to Go Virtual

Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition
has canceled classes, rides and other events through April due to the coronavirus outbreak
, but the group and others like it continue to inspire and engage cyclists online.
First, the coalition is holding a new weekly online Bike Chat
get-together via Zoom, Wednesdays at noon. The series covers new topics of conversation each week, with a talk about "Cycling During the Pandemic" on April 15, a discussion of “Women & Cycling” on April 22 and a conversation on “Electric Bikes” scheduled for April 29.
Families can also participate in Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition’s month-long Green Sneaker Challenge, incorporating a variety of activities you can do at home, with prizes and more at bikesonoma.org.
Marin County Bicycle Coalition
is kicking off its own series of virtual roundtable discussions
, letting the public connect to fellow cycling enthusiasts to talk about making bicycling safer in the North Bay.
The roundtable series begins on Thursday, April 16, at 4pm via Zoom. The first virtual event will cover bicycling projects and advocacy campaigns in San Rafael, with following weeks covering topics pertaining to Southern Marin, Novato, Corte Madera and Larkspur, and Fairfax and San Anselmo. Register for the roundtable events at marinbike.org.
Napa County Bicycle Coalition
is also going online, and encouraging cycling fans to participate in their #BikeNapa Photo Contest
. Entries should show how cycling can be safe in the shelter-in-place situation, demonstrating social distancing on the Vine trail or elsewhere in Napa Valley. Enter the contest at napabike.org.