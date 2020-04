click to enlarge

Like everyone else, Bay Area string band the Brothers Comatose are stuck inside and isolated from each other and their fans while the shelter-in-place order continues into May.Yet, that won't stop the group from playing music, and recently the band asked fans to join them in their endeavor by sending in videos of their stay-at-home activities to create a music video for the band’s cover of the Kinks’ “Strangers.”The song was recorded by Jay Pellici at New, Improved Recording in Oakland and the video was edited together by Francesco Echo . Watch the video, here.