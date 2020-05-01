click to enlarge
Luther Burbank Center for the Arts’
-
Will Bucquoy; courtesy Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
long-running and super tasty benefit, The Art of Dessert
, was originally scheduled for early last month, though the Covid-19 pandemic put the plan on hold, until now.
In the spirit of social distancing, the Art of Dessert Virtually
takes the annual event online with an extravaganza featuring digital auctions for first-class wines, delectable and beautifully designed desserts and cakes, and one-of-a kind gifts and experiences to enjoy in the future.
Proceeds from the online auctions go towards LBC’s Education and Community Engagement programs, which currently provide virtual events and classes
until the center’s campus re-opens.
Registration is open now to view auction items, bidding begins online, Thursday, May 7, at 5pm and runs until Saturday, May 9, at 9pm at lutherburbankcenter.org
.