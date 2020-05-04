Virtual Career Week Hopes to Help Students Find Work During Pandemic

click to enlarge
The current shelter-in-place ordeal in Sonoma County and across the US has created massive unemployment, and students who just went through at-home graduation ceremonies may not be feeling especially great about their prospects in the job market.
To help meet the challenge of finding a job in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic, Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University are partnering up for a Virtual Career Week
happening Tuesday, May 5, through Thursday, May 7.
The three-day online event features employers who are currently hiring or who anticipate to be hiring within the next six months, and is open to all current students and alumni from both the SRJC and SSU. Each featured employer will have a specific date and time during which they will host a 75-minute virtual ‘booth’ with an associated Zoom link.
Employment categories include Summer, part-time and remote jobs; as well as work in Health, STEM, Wine, Beverage and Hospitality, Economics, Sales, Marketing, Social Services, Education, Government, Arts and Communications.
Visit the Virtual Career Week page and register for participation, here.