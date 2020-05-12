click to enlarge
-
Photo by Melissa Alderton
-
SInger-songwriter Megan Slankard plays live on HopMonk Novato's Facebook page on Friday, May 15.
With locations in Sebastopol, Sonoma and Novato, HopMonk Tavern
is a North Bay institution that usually hosts weekly concerts featuring local and touring stars. Yet, the Covid-19 sheltering has kept the stages empty at all three locations since mid-March.
The folks at HopMonk Tavern know there is no substitute for live music, so they are offering the next best thing with their new online concert series, “In the Meantime.”
Between their Sebastopol
and Novato
locations’ social media sites, the series will host artists and acts performing live from their homes, and the schedule includes Alison Harris on May 14, Megan Slankard on May 15, Dirty Cello on May 16, Bob Hillman on May 20 and several other performances slated through the end of the month.
Visit the Facebook pages of the HopMonk Sebastopol
and HopMonk Novato
locations for a full schedule and details.