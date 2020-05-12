click to enlarge
Left Edge Theatre
always likes to involve the public in planning next season’s shows with their annual spring fundraising Season Showcase.
Usually, the theater company takes to the stage at their space in the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts and presents several scenes from plays in consideration for the forthcoming season, and the attending audience votes on those they most want to see fully produced.
This year is anything but normal, and the ongoing shelter-in-place has kept audiences away from local theater. Left Edge knows that the show must go on, and the group is moving the Season Showcase
online for a virtual event happening over Zoom.
Tickets are limited and going fast for the two online showcases, happening Saturday, May 16, at 7pm and Sunday, May 17, at 2pm. $30. Visit Left Edge Theatre's website
for tickets and watch the video below to get hyped for the showcase.