Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Events / stage Left Edge Theatre Offers Online Twist of Annual Showcase

Posted By on Tue, May 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM

click to enlarge 94876999_1832138750256962_203673417965109248_n.jpg

Left Edge Theatre always likes to involve the public in planning next season’s shows with their annual spring fundraising Season Showcase.

Usually, the theater company takes to the stage at their space in the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts and presents several scenes from plays in consideration for the forthcoming season, and the attending audience votes on those they most want to see fully produced.

This year is anything but normal, and the ongoing shelter-in-place has kept audiences away from local theater. Left Edge knows that the show must go on, and the group is moving the Season Showcase online for a virtual event happening over Zoom.

Tickets are limited and going fast for the two online showcases, happening Saturday, May 16, at 7pm and Sunday, May 17, at 2pm. $30. Visit Left Edge Theatre's website for tickets and watch the video below to get hyped for the showcase.

