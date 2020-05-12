BohoBlog

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Events / music North Bay Favorites to Play Heartfelt Virtual Variety Show

Posted By on Tue, May 12, 2020 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge Bay Area bluegrass star Laurie Lewis is one of several artists participating in the 'Arts In Our Hearts Show' on May 16. - PHOTO BY JEFF FASANO
  • Photo by Jeff Fasano
  • Bay Area bluegrass star Laurie Lewis is one of several artists participating in the 'Arts In Our Hearts Show' on May 16.

West Sonoma County’s beloved Occidental Center for the Arts often hosts live music, readings, art exhibits and more, though the sheltering orders have shuttered the nonprofit venue and others like it.

This weekend, the OCA takes to the web to connect with the community with the Arts In Our Hearts Virtual Variety Show, featuring a cavalcade of performers. Hosted on Youtube, the free streaming show will feature popular North Bay artists like Stella Heath, Emily Lois, Kevin Russell, Laurie Lewis and a dozen others live from their homes.

This event is free to all and will be shown on YouTube. Tune in on Saturday, May 16, at 8pm, and get more details at Occidental Center for the Arts' website.

