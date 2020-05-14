click to enlarge
-
Image courtesy Sonoma County Israeli Film Festival
-
Israel's 2014 historical drama 'The Dove Flyer' streams as part of a new online film fest.
For its fifth year, the Sonoma County Israeli Film Festival
was meant to run through the month of March at the Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol.
Featuring four films, this year's fest focused on a bevy of themes including gender identity, love and aging as well as the ongoing Israeli–Palestinian conflict; except the festival only got through a single week before Sonoma County's shelter-in-place took effect to limit the outbreak of Covid-19.
Like many other events that could adapt to the internet, the festival–hosted by Jewish Community Center Sonoma County–recently transformed to a virtual streaming series, letting ticket holders to the canceled screenings still watch the festival's films from home.
This week, the Virtual Sonoma County Israeli Film Festival
is offering a film not previously included in the 2020 lineup, 2014's The Dove Flyer
, available for streaming between Sunday and Monday, May 18–19.
Next week, the festival concludes with a bonus streaming of another new-to-the-festival film, 2004's Turn Left at the End of the World
, available May 25–26. This streaming is complimentary for any existing ticket holders to any of the festival's films.
Both The Dove Flyer
and Turn Left at the End of the World
deal with universal themes of immigration, clashing cultures and love, and both are critically acclaimed for their mixtures of drama and humor. Get tickets to the online screenings here.