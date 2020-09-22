click to enlarge
Michael Weintrob
Melvin Seals & JGB return to the stage virtually for the free, live-streaming ‘Cats on the Bandstand: A Very Melvin Birthday Show’ on Sunday, Sept. 27.
Events boasting music, art, wine and other delights are happening throughout the North Bay and online this weekend, and here's a round up of what's worth looking forward to.
Taste of Art
Toronto-based contemporary abstract artist Peter Triantos specializes in creating vibrant, large-scale works that incorporate his splashing-paint technique and expressive brushstrokes of colorful designs. Of Triantos’ most popular works, his “Napa Valley” series is a highly sought-after ode to the region. Seven of Triantos’ paintings are currently featured in the gallery space at Brasswood Estate in Napa Valley, and the artist joins winemaker Angelina Mondavi and Marcus Marquez for a virtual tasting of the new Brasswood Estate line-up, featuring the 2016 Pinot Noir, and a discussion on the inspiration for his “Napa Valley’ series on Friday, Sept. 25, at noon. Brasswood.com
Bike Up
Since many people in the Bay Area are working from home due to Covid-19, the annual Bike to Work Day event that encourages commuting-by-bike is now “Bike to Wherever Days,” and bicyclists throughout the region are participating in activities the entire month of September.
The celebration is still going strong in its final weekend, and all three North Bay counties are hosting rides and other fun. Log your rides and win prizes from the Marin County Bicycle Coalition (marinbike.org
) or the Napa County Bicycle Coalition (napabike.org
) and participate in activities with Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition like a Bike Parade on Saturday, Sept. 26. Bikesonoma.org
Hands-On Harvest
It’s Harvest Season, and that means work is in full swing in the North Bay’s vineyards and farms. If you’ve ever wondered what life is like for a local winemaker during this time of the year, Muscardini Cellars in Sonoma Valley is offering a chance to do just that with the interactive Harvest Experience & Blending Seminar. The three-part event includes a discussion with winemaker Michael Muscardini, vineyard-owner Dan Sanchez and Wine Club director Karen Hannah; a wine-blending event; and a harvest-inspired lunch catered by local purveyors on Sunday, Sept. 27, from 11am to 3pm. 9380 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood. $105. Muscardinicellars.com
Birthday Bash
Beloved Bay Area musician and longtime member of the Jerry Garcia Band, Melvin Seals (pictured) always celebrates his birthday with a massive concert experience. Even though the pandemic has kept social gatherings on hold, Seals and friends are rocking out for his big day anyways, performing a virtual concert on his actual birthday via Light Rail Station in San Francisco.
Catch Melvin Seals & JGB in a very special one night event titled, "Cats On The Bandstand: A Very Melvin Birthday Show." Joining Seals for this major event will be his band, which includes former Furthur and Dark Star Orchestra guitarist John Kadlecik, deSol drummer Jeremy Hoenig, and bassist John-Paul McLean. Also expect call-ins and other surprise appearances from legendary members of the Jerry Garcia Band family, like Grateful Dead publicist Dennis McNally and Jerry Garcia Band manager Steve Parish. Head to Light Rail Station's Facebook page or Youtube channel on Sunday, Sept. 27. 4pm. Free. Lightrailstation.com
Revisit the Summit
Each September, nonprofit Roots & Branches Conservancy hosts the Sound Summit music festival on Mount Tamalpais. The fundraiser always features cool bands and awesome sights, though this year’s fest was canceled due to social distancing. In lieu of the live event, Sound Summit is turning the clock back with a streaming event, “Sound Effects: SF Bay Area Musicians Relief,” featuring recorded live performances by Wilco, Los Lobos, Bill Frisell, The Stone Foxes and Matt Jaffe from Sound Summit in 2016. The streaming event benefits local artists through the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7pm. Free to watch; donations welcome. Soundsummit.net.