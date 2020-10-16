click to enlarge
Firefighters from the Rutherford Fire Department will Join Kathryn Hal for wines and laughs on Friday, Oct. 16.
As the North Bay assesses the damage and cleans up the mess left by the Glass Fire, the latest wildfire to hit the region since fires became an annual tradition in 2017, many residents and businesses are incredibly grateful to the first responders who bravely fight each year to save homes and lives in the Napa and Sonoma Valley.
One of those businesses is HALL Wines
, which credits Napa Valley firefighters for keeping its employees and winery safe from damage during the Glass Fire.
Today, Friday, Oct. 16, at 4pm, HALL Wines vintner Kathryn Hall, who runs HALL, WALT and BACA Wines with five tasting room locations in Napa, Sonoma and Healdsburg, is launching a fundraising campaign during HALL’s regularly scheduled virtual "Happy Hour"
series on Facebook Live to aid in fire relief.
HALL Wine's virtual "Happy Hour" series, which has aired on social media each week since Covid-19 halted gatherings this past spring, regularly invites celebrity guests to try new release wines. Past guests have included actors like Julia Luis-Dreyfus and the cast of Emmy-winning television show "Schitts Creek."
This week's fundraising Happy Hour welcomes extra-special guests from the Rutherford Fire Department, who will share wine and laughs with Kathryn Hall and another special guest, comedian Tom Dreesen. In addition to raising a glass in support of the Napa Valley firefighters, Hall will also announce the winery's new Fire Relief Fund campaign, which is launching this week in collaboration with the Redwood Credit Union.
To date, HALL Wines has helped raise millions of dollars for the community through events and other local efforts as part of the Strength Together fundraising campaign the winery spearheaded during the 2017 fires. Now, HALL is partnering with Redwood Credit Union to contribute to their Redwood Credit Union Community Fund
. One hundred-percent of the money raised goes to help those in need, and the the Hall Foundation will match gift dollars up to $25,000.
Additionally, Hall has set aside $50,000 in funds for employees to share what organizations they would like to nominate to receive funds to a diverse selection of non-profits are being supported. Hall’s luxury hotel based in Napa, SENZA, offered free hotel accommodations including complimentary breakfast to anyone affected by the fires including staff and first responders.
All HALL Tasting Rooms are open for business and include all required safety protocols to ensure the safety and wellbeing of staff and guests and HALL welcomes visitors to the Valley. Safety information can be found at hallwines.com/safety.