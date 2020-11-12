click to enlarge
According to statewide data
, the Covid-19 pandemic is still considered to be a moderate threat in Marin and Napa County, and a widespread threat in Sonoma County; meaning this weekend may be a good one to avoid crowds and instead engage with local music, theater and more from the safety of the internet. Here are five things to do virtually over the next five days.
Virtual Concert
There was a time earlier this fall when Mill Valley’s Sweetwater Music Hall
toyed with the idea of reopening. They even tried to put some shows on the books, but for a variety of reasons–Covid’s continued presence in Marin for one–the venue is staying shut to the public for now. Still, Sweetwater’s stage will be busy tonight as the venue hosts local psychedelic soul brothers Monophonics for a live streaming show tonight, Thursday, Nov. 12. The band is playing a special set that will include them performing their new album It's Only Us
in its entirety as well as some fan favorites. Tune in to see the Monophonics Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6pm. $15. Get tickets at Sweetwatermusichall.com
Virtual Film
While the Napa Valley Film Festival is on hold until 2021 due to Covid-19, the film, food and wine extravaganza offers a virtual substitution with its 2020 Napa Valley Film Festival Alumni Streaming Series
. For the next few days, several films that were featured in past Napa Valley Film Festivals are available online and a limited number of tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Films include 2017 romantic drama The Year of Spectacular Men
, the 2018 fantasy-drama Cold Brook
, 2019 Chinatown gang-war comedy Lucky Grandma
and several others. The streaming series is open, and new films debut in the series daily through Sunday, Nov. 15. Tickets and passes are available at Napavalleyfilmfest.org
Virtual Theater
Forced to cancel its live theater season due to Covid-19, Marin Theatre Company
is transitioning to an exciting lineup of virtual experiences for its 54th season. Currently, MTC presents the digital premiere of an interactive play, Leila Buck’s American Dreams
, in which the audience participates in judging a game show for U.S. citizenship. Buck’s script imagines a government-run broadcast where three hopeful competitors debate various democratic policies. The play ultimately sends a message of unity and digitally creates a space for connection, while also offering a good portion of laughs and lively entertainment. American Dreams
is running online daily now through Sunday, Nov 15. Times vary, $30 general admission, no latecomers allowed to the performances. Get tickets at Marintheatre.org
Virtual Food & Drink
Traditionally, Sunday is the day for families or friends or whole communities to get together and have a special meal, and Sebastopol’s Emeritus Vineyards is recreating that gathering online with its Virtual Sunday Social Club Supper
this weekend. RSVP as soon as possible to get the emailed ingredients list, then join the Zoom event to create the dishes and enjoy the wine with a special guest chef on hand to prepare it with you online. The supper club then invites everyone to toast together and stick around to enjoy the meal together over Zoom on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 4pm. RSVP at Emeritusvineyards.com
Virtual Reading
In the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, Petaluma’s Rivertown Poets
have moved their “Amuse-ing Mondays” reading and open mic series from the Aqus Café to Zoom, keeping the poetry going online. This time, Rivertown Poets welcomes Terry Ehret, John Johnson and Nancy Morales—a trio of translators who recently worked on the late Ulalume Gonzalez de Leon's poetry collection, Plagios (Plagiarisms)
, published by Bay Area group Sixteen Rivers Press. The featured poets will read from the collection and an open mic follows on Monday, Nov. 16, at 6:15pm. Free. Sign up in advance for open mic or join the Zoom reading through the group's Facebook page
