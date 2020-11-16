click to enlarge
-
photo courtesy Town Center Corte Madera
-
Look for the giant turkey at Town Center Corte Madera to donate food to the SF-Marin Food Bank.
It comes as no surprise to learn that the demand for food donations has soared since the Covid-19 pandemic started in March of 2020. In an effort to help feed those in need this holiday season, North Bay food banks are expanding their programs and recruiting the community to aid them in their efforts, with food drives and other initiatives happening in Marin and Sonoma County.
SF-Marin Food Bank
Currently, Town Center Corte Madera is hosting the 28th annual Town Center Corte Madera Food Drive
in cooperation with the SF-Marin Food Bank. Marin County residents are encouraged to drop non-perishable food items off at the giant turkey display (pictured). SF-Marin Food Bank will then distribute that food to families in need during the holiday season.
The most needed food items include tuna, chicken and salmon in pop-top cans or tear-open pouches. Other items in demand include canned meats, low sodium chili and stew, and nut butters. Donations will be collected under the giant turkey’s wing through December 31.
"The need for food donations is soaring this year, which makes this food collection drive even more important,” Town Center Corte Madera General Manager Monty Stephens says in a statement. “Each year, our community comes together and donates approximately 4,000 to 6,000 pounds of food during our annual food drive, which goes a long way to help those in need. We are hoping for a record year.”
SF-Marin Food Bank is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending hunger in San Francisco and Marin by serving more than 60,000 households a week; meaning that more than 48 million pounds of food will be delivered this year to assist more than 140,000 residents in need of food assistance.
Town Center, featuring more than 50 shops, restaurants, specialty stores and services, is located at 100 Corte Madera Town Center, Corte Madera. For more information on the food drive, visit shoptowncenter.com.
Food For Thought
On Monday, Nov. 23, Sonoma County nonprofit Food For Thought will be holding dual Drive-Thru Holiday Food Drives
in Santa Rosa and Petaluma to help provide its clients with everything they need to make a festive holiday meal.
The food items can be dropped off to the Food For Thought team in the parking lots of the Santa Rosa Plaza or Petaluma Village Premium Outlets. Donors will be asked to stay in their vehicles to keep social distancing in effect.
Food For Thought provides nutritional meals to more than 1,000 Sonoma County residents who are at risk of malnutrition or living with a range of serious illnesses. For the upcoming Drive-Thru Holiday Food Drives, Food For Thought is asking the public to donate items such as Cranberry Sauce, Canned Pumpkin and Stuffing Mix.
The Drive-Thru Holiday Food Drives will be open for donations from 10am to 4pm on Nov. 23, and donations can be made at 1071 Santa Rosa Plaza in the small lot on First Street between A and B Streets, next to the Sears building; and 2200 Petaluma Blvd. North, in the parking lot to the left of the main entrance to the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets. Food For Thought is also hosting a virtual food drive at FFTfoodbank.org.