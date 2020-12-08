click to enlarge
Founded in 1993, The V Foundation for Cancer Research has funded more than $250 million in research grants nationwide thanks to fundraising events such as The V Foundation Wine Celebration
in Napa Valley, which has gathered more than $118 million in funds since debuting 22 years ago.
This year’s celebration moved online due to Covid-19 with a socially-distant day of Napa Valley-based auctions and more on August 8, and that virtual benefit gala raised over $3.6 million.
Now, the Napa Valley vintner community is once again coming together with the V Foundation for a new online experience, “Hope for the Holidays,”
which includes a one-hour video holiday special featuring a showcase of talented performers and local winemakers along with custom-curated gift packages from several Napa Valley wineries and more.
The video presentation, titled “Behind the V: Hope for the Holidays,” is hosted by moderator AJ Harris, Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer Christian Hoff, and talented Broadway singer and performer Melissa Hoff.
These hosts introduce the work of the V Foundation while they introduce special guests like Tony Award winner and Hamilton
musical star Leslie Odom, Jr. and multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer. Additionally, “Behind the V: Hope for the Holidays” boasts several segments featuring holiday traditions, behind-the-scenes tours and recipes from some of the Napa Valley’s most renowned vintners, culminating with a festive sing-along.
The video showcase is available to view online now, and the "Hope for the Holidays" virtual experience also offers a live culinary adventure with Chef Charlie Palmer and Winemaker Clay Mauritson on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 4pm.
Finally, the V Wine Celebration acknowledges a participating Napa Valley vintner each year by awarding a Vintner’s Grant in their honor. For the last twenty years, through the Vintner’s Grant Program, the honorees have been able to donate funds in their names to many areas of focus for cancer research.
Now, some of these Napa Valley honorees are supporting the V Foundation’s efforts with special "Hope for the Holidays" custom-curated gift packages. Participating wineries include Ackerman Family Vineyards, donating 20-percent from the sale of the V Foundation Gift Set; Alpha Omega Winery, donating 25-percent from the sale of the V Foundation Curated Gift Sets; Chappellet Winery, donating 50-percent from the sale of the V Foundation Holiday Special Offer; Frank Family Vineyards, donating 25-percent from the sale of the V Foundation Holiday Collection; Gargiulo Vineyards, donating 20-percent from the sale of its G Major 7 Study Cabernet; JCB Collection, donating 10-percent and offering a 15-percent discount from the sale of its Passion Springs Eternal Gift Pack; John Anthony Vineyards, donating 100-percent from the sale of the V Foundation 3-Pack; Miner Family Winery, donating a portion of proceeds from the sale of its 2017 Emily’s Cabernet Sauvignon; Pride Mountain Vineyards, donating 20-pecent from the sale of the V Foundation Hope Trio; and Smith Devereux Wines, which is donating 10-percent from the sale of all its 2020 Holiday Gift Sets.
To watch the “Behind the V: Hope for the Holidays” video special, and to take advantage of all of the special gift packages offered throughout the month of December, visit the "Hope for the Holidays" webpage at Winecelebration.org/holiday.