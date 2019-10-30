A Little Town Called Eldridge 

There's a little-known part of Sonoma County that's been a locals-only secret for over a century. Perhaps that's why so few, even among those living here, are familiar with the town of Eldridge, better known by its official name, the Sonoma Developmental Center.

This town has its own fire and police, its own water system and even its own power plant. There are large commercial kitchens, a small convenience store, housing for thousands and room for thousands more in campers, RVs, tents, etc. And the best part is ... it's empty.

As we scramble to adequately house and feed thousands of refugees, I wonder at the myopia of our elected officials (this means you, Gavin the Guv and Susie G, the Supe In whose district lies this town) who seem to have lost all recollection of this place, seemingly ready-made for such a disaster as we are once again facing. I will not speculate as to the source of this myopia, but I have some very well-educated guesses. Whatever the source, it's time to set aside the blinders—donkeys!!!—and OPEN SONOMA DEVELOPMENTAL CENTER TO FIRE REFUGEES, like effing yesterday.

Thank you ...

Peace,

Sonoma

Outraged

The Sonoma County Airport plans to add 16 more commercial flights in the Spring of 2020. Meanwhile they are installing solar at the airport. What hypocrites! A farce.

Is minding our carbon footprint even on the county government's radar?

In my opinion, they only see increased revenues in their coffers. I doubt the solar production can possibly compensate for the 16 new flights added.

Few take global warming seriously.

The Sonoma County General Plan 2020's Noise Element section Objective NE-1.3 states: "Protect the present noise environment and prevent intrusion of NEW noise sources, which would substantially alter the noise environment."

How does adding 16 more commercial flights accomplish the goals of the general plan?

Unknowingly, we built our house on the flight path 39 years ago. My children were small and enjoyed identifying the type of planes flying over our house. Back then, planes were small and quiet. Not so today.

The airport runways were elongated by federal mandate in 2015. So, what does the county do? Bring in commercial jets. Many like the convenience of flying from Sonoma County, but it seems that people do not care about their carbon footprint and take no responsibility for what they are adding to the CO2 content of our planet. Lemmings to the sea.

My kids our grown and I am now a grandmother of three. I want to see them grow up, so things have got to change. It's a new day and the challenges are great. Please remember this as you fly over my house and know you also have a stake in our survival.

Santa Rosa

Scarier Than Halloween

Halloween zombies, witches, ghosts and goblins lurking about don't scare me; what's really frightening is the meat industry.

This is the industry that deprives, mutilates, cages, then butchers billions of cows, pigs, turkeys, chickens—animals who feel joy, affection, sadness and pain, just like us ... that exposes undocumented workers to chronic workplace injuries at slave wages and exploits farmers and ranchers by dictating market prices ...

The industry that contributes more to our epidemic of diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer than any other, then bullies health authorities to remove health warnings from dietary guidelines ...

The industry that sanctions world hunger by feeding nutritious corn and soybeans to animals instead of people ...

The industry that generates more water pollution than all other human activities, that spews more greenhouse gases than all transportation, that destroys more wildlife habitats than all other industries.

Fortunately, our local supermarkets offer a rich selection of plant-based meats, milk, cheese and ice cream, as well as a colorful display of fresh fruits and veggies. According to the meat industry publication Feedstuffs, sales of plant-based foods doubled from 2017 to 2018, jumping another 20% from 2018–19.

That's what gives me my courage ... and hope.

Sincerely,

Santa Rosa