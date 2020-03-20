ABC's COVID-19 Response: Cocktails To Go! 

Thanks to a recent relaxation of California alcohol laws, Margaritaville is closer than ever.



Cocktails can now be ordered to-go and delivered curbside to customers courtesy of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and its response to COVID-19



The department enacted the regulatory relief to "support the alcoholic beverage industry in its efforts to assist California in slowing the spread of the virus while assisting the industry in dealing with the economic challenges it is facing as a result,” it said in a statement.



The ABC arrived at this decision after careful consideration of the public's health safety or welfare and whether it be negatively affected. "Exercised on a temporary basis," the ABC thinks not. There are rules, however—to-go cocktails can only be purchased with a matching meal, whether that be through a drive-thru, pick up or delivery. Other adult beverages available in this manner include wine and beer.



"Any such alcoholic beverages must be packaged in a container with a secure lid or cap and in a manner designed to prevent consumption without removal of the lid or cap (e.g., no lids with sipping holes or openings for straws)," reads the ABC's "notice of regulatory relief."



Naturally, consumers acquiring cocktails and other alcoholic beverages are discouraged from drinking them while driving or break open container laws by allowing non-drivers to do so.