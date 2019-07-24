July 24, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Art Market 

Sebastopol's Barlow hosts its first art walk and unveils 10 mini-murals

By

The Barlow Midsummer Art Show happens on Saturday, Jul 27, at the Barlow, 6770 McKinley St., Sebastopol. 1pm to 7pm. Free. thebarlow.net.

