CAL FIRE: PG&E Equipment Started Kincade Fire 

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) announced Thursday that it has determined that electrical transmission lines owned by Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) started the Kincade Fire

The fire, which started on Oct. 23, 2019, was paired with widespread evacuation orders in the North Bay and Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) throughout PG&E’s service area.

The Kincade Fire burned a total of 77,758 acres, destroyed 374 buildings and caused four non-life threatening injuries, according to a CAL FIRE press release.

“After a very meticulous and thorough investigation, CAL FIRE has determined that the Kincade Fire was caused by electrical transmission lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) located northeast of Geyserville,” the release states, noting that dry and windy weather conditions helped the fire spread.

CAL FIRE has sent its investigative report to the Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch’s office, according to the press release.

PG&E did not immediately return a request for comment.



UPDATE - 5:10pm:

