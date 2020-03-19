Coastal' Error 

I was reading the Feb. 12 issue with the article "Going Coastal" and I wanted to bring to your attention some errors in your reporting.

The article references and erroneously credits Mark Malicki as the chef of the menu on Monday night, when in fact the chef on Mondays is Holly Carter, and has been for many years. She posted the same menu that you referenced on her Instagram page that very day.

Mark, while a really great guy and a wonderful chef, is not the head chef as a typical restaurant would have. He creates the nightly dinners on weekends only. The Casino hires out different chefs on a contractual basis; it is not technically a restaurant.

Thank you for highlighting our wonderful and vibrant local culinary scene, but please check your sources and give credit where credit is due!

Santa Rosa

To Your Health

School closings, sports event cancellations, food hoarding ... . We live in a new, coronavirus-induced world. Yet some personal health facts remain unchanged.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer good advice for preventing community spread and personal infection: apply social distancing, sanitize surfaces, wash your hands, don't touch your face. But, there's more ...

Does anyone wonder why uncounted numbers of infected people develop no symptoms and only 20 percent of symptomatic people require hospitalization? It's because they have an effective immune system able to fight off the virus. But the CDC does not talk about that, perhaps for fear of offending powerful animal food industries.

Fortunately, good advice on boosting our immune system is readily available on the internet from trusted sources like WebMD and Healthline. And the advice is always the same.

Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits and leafy greens. Refrain from dairy, other fatty animal products and sugar-laden foods. Maintain daily exercise of 30–60 minutes. Minimize your stress level and get adequate sleep.

Did I mention that this advice works great for all other nasty bugs as well?

Santa Rosa

Sports Talk

I read with amusement Mr. (Barry) Bonds' lament about not getting into the Hall of Fame.

I grew up in the City and saw Barry Bonds' father Bobby play. Bobby Bonds had class and never cheated in baseball. Barry has a long way to go before he approaches the status of his father. Keep him out of the Hall.

Santa Rosa

