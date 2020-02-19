Corona Road Station Returns to Council 

click to enlarge Daedalus Howell

VACANT SPACE The site of a proposed development on Corona Road in Petaluma.

The Petaluma City Council is expected to consider a proposed housing development at Corona Road at their Monday, Feb. 24 meeting.

The development, backed by Lomas Partners LLC, a Southern California developer, calls for over 100 single family homes on a property directly agencent to what will someday be Petaluma's second SMART train station.

Many Petaluma residents have criticized the current proposal as a failure of planning because it does not make adequate use of the fact that the project is located next to a planned train stop.

Approving the current plan will be a wasted opportunity in a time when dense, affordable developments are increasingly crucial to combat climate change and displacement in the Bay Area, opponents of the proposal argue.

The city council's agenda will be published on Thursday.

Tenants Advocates to Host Event at Petaluma Library

The North Bay Organizing Project (NBOP) and Sonoma County Tenants Union will host an educational forum at the Petaluma Regional Library on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6pm.

NBOP describes the event as "an informational workshop to talk with your neighbors, learn about our rights as tenants, new tenant laws, the Sonoma County Tenant Union, and why as renters we should be part of the National Tenant Power Movement."

Attendees will have a chance to ask questions about new state laws, tenants' rights and how to join the Sonoma County Tenants Union, a recently-formed group intended to advocate on behalf of renters.

Symphony Hires New Education Manager

The Santa Rosa Symphony has hired Kate Matwychuk to oversee two of the organization's community education programs: Simply Strings and the Summer Music Academy.

Matwychuk, who grew up in Ontario, Canada, played bassoon in high school before pursuing a career in creative writing and music education in the United States, according to a press release.

"I participated in my city's youth orchestra and traveled with my own school orchestra and band. Being a musician taught me to be courageous, gave me confidence and opened unexpected doors for me," Matwychuk said.

Climate Talk in Petaluma

Mary DeMocker, author of The Parents' Guide to Climate Revolution: 100 Ways to Build a Fossil-Free Future, Raise Empowered Kids, and Still Get a Good Night's Sleep will offer a public talk from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Monday, Feb 24 at WORK Petaluma, 10 4th Street, Petaluma.

The author, a social justice activist since the 1980s, believes it's crucial to speak with kids in age-appropriate and empowering ways, but "also important to speak with other adults. Only the ruling generation has the financial, social, and political clout necessary to make the sweeping changes scientists say we need before we pass climate tipping points."

For more information, visit https://workpetaluma.com/climate-revolution.