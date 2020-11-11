County Purchases Santa Rosa Hotel for use as Transitional Housing 

The purchase of a Santa Rosa hotel to provide temporary housing for vulnerable people lacking shelter was approved Tuesday by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors

The $8 million acquisition of the 44-room Hotel Azura was made through the state's Project Homekey program, established in June in response to the COVID-19 health emergency.

Officials said the hotel on Healdsburg Avenue would be converted into interim housing for up to 66 individuals when escrow is closed, possibly by next week.

"Adding Hotel Azura into our housing portfolio will give us the opportunity to bring more of our Covid-19 vulnerable individuals who are experiencing homelessness into supportive housing, with a path to permanent housing," said Supervisor Susan Gorin. "I applaud the state for helping counties pursue housing that truly meets people's needs, with supportive services and access to grocery stores, medical services and transportation."

Priority access to the accommodations will go to those who are homeless and are most vulnerable to Covid-19.

Those housed at the hotel will have also receive assistance from the county's Accessing Coordinated Care to Empower Self Sufficiency Initiative (ACCESS) program that uses county and community programs to provide needed resources.

ACCESS services include primary health care, behavioral health services and support, economic and food assistance, and employment training.

Supervisors on Tuesday also approved the purchase of the Sebastopol Inn in Sebastopol, but that acquisition is pending state approval of funding.



