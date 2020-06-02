DA Drops Charges Against Anglero-Wyrick 

click to enlarge Sonoma County Superior Court

The charges filed against Jason Anglero-Wyrick.





In a brief court hearing Tuesday morning, a representative Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch's office dropped all charges in a controversial case against a Graton man, citing insufficient evidence to support the charges.On April 4, deputies from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office approached Jason Anglero-Wyrick's Graton home after receiving a phone call alleging that Anglero had threatened the caller and his family with a weapon.A bystander video of the arrest show that Anglero and a woman exited their home with their hands raised. Deputies then shot Anglero with a Taser and released a dog almost simultaneously. The dog, Vader, bit Anglero, who was laying face down in his driveway, for over a minute.Court records show that the Ravitch's office filed multiple charges—including two counts of felony resisting arrest—against Anglero days after the arrest.The Sonoma County Superior Court restarted many of its services yesterday, about two months after most court procedures were stalled due to efforts intended to slow the spread of Covid-19.Approximately 30 of Anglero's relatives and supporters gathered across the parking lot from the court house, as other court attendees lined up for health screenings to enter the court. Family members and supporters are currently not allowed inside the court due to Covid-19 restrictions.The protesters, wearing white, were unaware that Ravitch's office planned to drop the charges against Anglero when they showed at 8:00am ahead of the trial.This is breaking news. Check back later for updates.