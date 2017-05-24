May 24, 2017 News & Features » News

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Debriefer May 24, 2017 

Press Democrat libel suit drags on.

click to enlarge debriefer-d2e0500a2f584727.jpg

Libel Update

Back on Jan. 25, the Bohemian reported on a libel suit unfolding against the Press Democrat for its campaign coverage in 2016 that focused on contributions made to Santa Rosa city council races by the son-in-law of a big local developer, William Gallaher.

A Jan. 24 report in the Press Democrat scooped our story on the lawsuit. The suit was filed in Dec. 2016. The PD story concluded with comments from an expert who predicted the case would go nowhere. "I'd say this lawsuit stands a good chance of being thrown out," David Snyder of the First Amendment Coalition told the Press Democrat.

Fourth months later and despite Snyder's prediction, the case has not yet been thrown out and is instead making its way through Sonoma Superior Court. According to court calendars, parties in the suit met on May 17 before Hon. Peter Ottenweller—including Sonoma State University Professor David McCuan (who was quoted in at least one article at issue in the suit) Sonoma Media Investments, the Press-Democrat and reporter Kevin McCallum, all named in the libel suit from Gallaher and his son-in-law Scott Flater. The calendar also lists two upcoming hearings related to the suit, SVC-259927: all parties are set to appear on June 2 at 3pm and again on July 13 before Ottenweller at 9:30am in Courtroom 17. We'd call the PD for comment, but don't want to get scooped again. —Tom Gogola

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags:

Latest in News

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

2016-2017 Boheme

2016-2017 Boheme

Boho Beat

May 26-29: Films for All Ages in St. Helena

By Charlie Swanson May 24, 2017  6:00 am

May 27: Barrels of Fun in Santa Rosa

By Charlie Swanson May 24, 2017  5:58 am

May 27: Sweet Celebration in Guerneville

By Charlie Swanson May 24, 2017  5:52 am

More »

City Sound Inertia

North Bay Cabaret Channels David Lynch in ‘Sin Peaks’

Thu, May. 18  2:07 pm

Volunteer to Be a Part of Railroad Square Music Festival

Wed, May. 10  1:10 pm

Next Level Conference Connects Local Talent & Industry Insiders

Mon, May. 8  3:07 pm

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Twitter

Read more @nbaybohemian

Copyright © 2017 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation