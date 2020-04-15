Department of Corrections 

The print and initial web version of the cover story in last week’s paper (“Brighter Futures,” April 8) failed to disclose that the story’s subject, Kary Hess, is in a relationship with Daedalus Howell, the editor of the Bohemian and Pacific Sun. It is the policy of these publications for editorial personnel to recuse themselves from stories in which they have a material conflict of interest, which was not done in this case. We apologize for the error.

Thanks for the Lit

Extra appreciation for your recent issue (“Spring Lit,” April 1), given the sad state of journalism/newspapers in general, but especially during a global crisis affecting everyone, everywhere.

Such a joy to discover new author Edward Campagnola, whose book I just ordered thanks to your giving equal space to writers, sheltered or not. And, to add a new-to-me poet, Ulalume González de León, to my reading list, courtesy of the three hardworking local writers and translators who diligently collaborated on the new translation of her work.

Irene Barnard Santa Rosa

PETA Says

Californian public health officials are speaking with urgency: “If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping altogether.”

This is not an invitation to take one last trip to the store. Rather, it is an opportunity to look into the back of the larder and cook nutritious meals out of the foods you had been saving for a rainy day: shelf staples. This sort of cooking—predominantly consisting of dried or canned beans, grains, nuts, seeds and canned vegetables—is delicious, healthy and simple.

If baking cakes helps ease stress, bind them with ground seeds, mashed banana or applesauce, instead of cholesterol-heavy eggs.

Jessica Bellamy The PETA Foundation