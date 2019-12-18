December 18, 2019 News & Features » Features

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Ethnobotany! 

Kathleen Harrison's library of legacies

By

Botanical Dimensions Ethnobotany Library is located at Occidental Center for the Arts, 3830 Doris Murphy Ct., Occidental. Hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays 11am to 4pm; second Tuesday of each month 'til 7pm; last Saturday 11am to 3pm. Library memberships cost $35 per person or $60 for two people. www.botanicaldimensions.org

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags:

Latest in Features

More Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Karen Hess

Boho Beat

Dec. 13–14: Double Dose of David Luning in Sebastopol

By Charlie Swanson Dec 11, 2019  11:35 am

Dec. 14: Lighted Tour in Napa

By Charlie Swanson Dec 11, 2019  11:30 am

Dec. 14: Lend a Hand in Petaluma

By Charlie Swanson Dec 11, 2019  11:27 am

More »

City Sound Inertia

Immortallica Pays Tribute to Metallica, Beer at Stone Brewing Napa

Thu, Sep. 5 10:30 am

Dan Imhoff Releases New Solo Album

Tue, Aug. 20 12:01 pm

King Dream Rocks Napa This Weekend

Fri, Aug. 9 10:19 am

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2019 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation