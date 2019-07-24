July 24, 2019 News & Features » News

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Fish On 

North Coast rep casts out proposal to update West Coast fishing rules

By and
click to enlarge Net Gain Lawmakers may revisit a 43-year-old fisheries law to bring it into the 21st century.

  • Net Gain Lawmakers may revisit a 43-year-old fisheries law to bring it into the 21st century.

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags:

Latest in News

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

More by Tom Gogola

More by Jacob Pierce

Boho Beat

July 19: Light Up the Night in Healdsburg

By Charlie Swanson Jul 17, 2019  4:15 pm

July 20: River Party in Petaluma

By Charlie Swanson Jul 17, 2019  4:14 pm

July 21: Feast of Fun in Napa

By Charlie Swanson Jul 17, 2019  4:13 pm

More »

City Sound Inertia

Vote Now for the 2019 NorBays Music Awards

Mon, Jul. 15  2:30 pm

Modern Hicks Reunite For Sebastopol Benefit Concert

Fri, Jun. 28 12:51 pm

New Outdoor Venue Coming to Downtown Napa

Tue, Jun. 18  9:46 am

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2019 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation