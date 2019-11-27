We followed the President's orders," stated Ambassador Gordon Sondland in his opening statements and subsequent testimony before the Congressional Impeachment Committee Hearings.

Let's see, where have I heard those words uttered before—"We were just following orders."

Ah, yes, wasn't that the rationale and justification given by governmental and civilian personnel of Hitler's Third Reich, at the war-crimes tribunals in Nuremberg, Germany after World War II?

Not admitting or denying personal or professional responsibility is usually the first step in regime change, followed by the accusations and blame toward and of each other, in an attempt to deflect from the truth of what has transpired. Eventually, the whole house of cards collapses. It will take time. But we are already seeing Mr.Trump and his mob stereotype and besmirch the reputations of "lesser" or smaller players, (career state department employees and military tpersonnel, with long, patriotic service), without admitting their own culpability, in what is perhaps the most serious breach and usurpation of presidential powers since the Nixon Presidency and Watergate.

For anyone who believes that this latest chapter is an anomaly, I suggest they look back to the election of three years ago. Mr. Trump's associates, so enamored with this man's personality and ability to bullshit and strong-arm his opponents, under the guise of draining the swamp, have blindly and unquestioningly followed his orders, regardless of laws.

Again, sound familiar? Laws were changed and legislation passed to conform to Adolf Hitler's perspective on what needed to occur, both in his country and the world.

We don't know how Mr. Trump's political charade will end. Perhaps, the best one can hope for is to echo the final statement he always issued on his game show, The Apprentice, when the losing group was called before him and were told: "You're Fired."

Maybe we could just include an addendum to that, as we see him finally leave the White House, "and don't let the door hit your fat ass on the way out."

