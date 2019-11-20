Gastropub Grows 

click to enlarge Mina Rios

SONOMAPALOOZA Palooza Beer Garden & Eatery at Cornerstone Sonoma is the area's newest addition.

That cozy Kenwood eatery with the vintage red truck out front—better known as Palooza Brewery & Gastropub on Sonoma Highway 12—now has a second location at Cornerstone Sonoma.

What's the Palooza recipe for success? Ping Pong? Comedy Nights? Those activities and events certainly help, but their commitment to quality ingredients, great hospitality and a supremely fun, appetizing menu are their best practices. The casual, family-friendly (dogs included), wine country charm is also associated with Palooza's mass appeal.

Owners Jeff and Suzette Tyler started modestly with a single hot-dog cart. Opening a second eatery in the same town where they cater to thousands of hungry Sonoma Stomper fans each summer makes good business sense. The minor league baseball team are such fans of the eatery themselves, they deemed their ballpark Palooza Park at Arnold Field.

The Tyler's opened Palooza Brewery and Gastropub in Kenwood in 2014, with their latest Palooza venture at the Cornerstone Sonoma marketplace opening this past August.

"It's been a great experience opening a business at such a dynamic property," says Patrick Odenthal, general manager of both sites. "Cornerstone hosts a variety of tasting rooms and unique boutique shops ... a one-of-a-kind gem of Sonoma County. We are fortunate to be surrounded by the serene Sunset Gardens to set the relaxing vibe to indulge."

The Palooza menu at Cornerstone Sonoma offers several favorites from its Kenwood location such as the house-smoked BBQ ribs, the classic burger, and the pulled-pork sandwich, and features a few new additions including handcrafted, aged cheese and charcuterie boards to compliment the selection of fine local wines.

And if you prefer brew, the beer garden is well-stocked. Odenthal says, "We feature four of our beers with a focus on drinkability. Cornerstone IPA is our latest release—a Simcoe Dry Hopped Session IPA."

Dishes such as the hippie avocado toast or the adult grilled cheese have only one appropriate response—"Yes, please!"

"Visit us at either location—Sonoma or Kenwood," Odenthal says. "We offer lunch and dinner at both locations. The staff, food, & drinks are fantastic. You might want to stay awhile."

Palooza Beer Garden & Eatery at Cornerstone Sonoma, 23584 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, and Palooza Brewery & Gastropub, 8910 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood. paloozafresh.com