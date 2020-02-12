February 12, 2020 News & Features » Features

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Going Coastal 

Wine and waves in Bodega

By

Editor's Note: If I missed your wine offering on this round, invite me to enjoy some with you—there's always plenty of ink (and wine!) to go around. lmk.

The Casino Bar & Grill, 17000 Bodega Hwy, Bodega. 707.876.3185. facebook.com/thecasinobarandgrill.

Bodega Country Store, 17190 Bodega Hwy, Bodega. 707.377.4080. alwayssunnyinbodega.com.

Sonoma Coast Vineyards, 555 S. Hwy 1, Bodega Bay. 707.921.2860. sonomacoastvineyards.com.

The Birds Cafe, 1407 Hwy 1, Bodega Bay. 707.875.2900. thebirdscafe.com.

Gourmet Au Bay, 1412 Bay Flat Rd., Bodega Bay. 707.875.9875. gourmetaubay.com.

Pin It
favorite
Email
Print
Comments
Share

Tags:

Latest in Features

More Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Press Pass

Cloverdale Citrus Fair Heats Up Northern Sonoma County Feb. 14-17

By Charlie Swanson Feb 12, 2020  3:42 pm

Garagiste Wine Fest Exposes Micro-Wineries in Sonoma on Feb. 15

By Charlie Swanson Feb 12, 2020  3:39 pm

How I Became an Art Thief

Media malfeasance

Feb 12, 2020  3:35 pm

More »

City Sound Inertia

Immortallica Pays Tribute to Metallica, Beer at Stone Brewing Napa

Thu, Sep. 5 10:30 am

Dan Imhoff Releases New Solo Album

Tue, Aug. 20 12:01 pm

King Dream Rocks Napa This Weekend

Fri, Aug. 9 10:19 am

More »

Facebook Activity

North Bay Bohemian

Copyright © 2020 Metro Newspapers. All rights reserved.

Website powered by Foundation