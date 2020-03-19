Governor says 'Stay Home' except for essential needs 

Late Thursday evening, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued execute order N-33-20, which mandates that all Californians remain in their homes or places of residence until further notice.
The order precludes most activities apart from those that
Essential services, however, will remain open — these include gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out, and delivery restaurants, banks, and laundromats and laundry services. Essential state and local government functions will likewise remain open.
Read the full Executive Order here
(pdf).
"That directive goes into effect this evening," said Gov. Newsom during a livestream via Twitter, which can be seen here:
"If we meet this moment, we can truly bend the curve," said Newsom. "We don't see this through the lens of rural or urban. We certainly don't see it through the lens of Republican and Democrat. I think we're all human beings deeply capable of loving one another meeting this moment and beginning to love ourselves enough to recognize it's our individual decisions that are going to determine our capacity moving forward."
Among the themes the governor reiterated is the need for social distancing.
"You can still take your kids outside practicing common sense and social distancing. You can still walk your dog. You can't still pick up that food at one of our distribution centers at restaurants and at drive-thrus," he said. "Social pressure is leading to social distancing," he added during a Q&A with reporters.
For more information, go to covid19ca.gov.